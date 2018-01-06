FA looking into Firmino-Holgate derby confrontation

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association is investigating the confrontation between Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and Everton defender Mason Holgate during the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup.

The governing body says referee Bobby Madley was "made aware of an allegation" and reported it to the FA.

The FA said in a statement on Saturday that it "will now begin making enquiries into the matter."

Holgate angrily remonstrated with Madley after being verbally abused by Firmino toward the end of the first half of the third-round match at Anfield on Friday.

Asked whether Holgate accused Firmino of using a racist term, Everton manager Sam Allardyce said: "I'm telling you nothing until whatever systems are used to find out what exactly happened and what didn't happen."

The incident was sparked by Holgate shoving Firmino into — and over — the advertising boards surrounding the field.