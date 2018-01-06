High school prepares feast for less advantaged families in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A high school in New Taipei City mobilized its students to give a feast on Saturday noon for hundreds of less advantaged households, including low-income families, single-parent families, as well as families with migrant and disabled members.

Apart from the feast with 120 tables served at the Juang Jing Vocational High School, the French retailer Carrefour also prepared 450 sacks filled with groceries to give away to the people.

Lin Shu-kuei (林淑貴), head of the high school, said the event was participated in by students and faculty members from various departments. For example, students of the Department of Food and Beverage Management were in charge of catering and dining services, while those of the Department of Performing Arts were responsible for performances during the feast.

In addition, the cosmetology department also arranged stalls where students provided haircut and manicure services to the participants for free, said Lin.

Lin added this was the fifth year in a row that the school had planned for such a charity event.

Ho Mo-chen (何默真), public relations manager at Carrefour, said the company had collaborated with local governments to give away groceries to less advantaged families, particularly at a time when Lunar New Year was coming.

Ho added that they hoped that with these groceries, every household could have a good new year.