Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 6, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;89;75;A shower or two;87;76;WSW;9;72%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;Sunny and nice;78;64;WNW;7;53%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, milder;55;37;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;NNW;5;66%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;68;48;Cooler with some sun;56;44;SW;9;59%;78%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;46;33;Sun and some clouds;37;29;ENE;19;75%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;25;18;A bit of a.m. snow;24;12;N;4;83%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and clouds;51;39;Cooler;47;34;N;5;66%;76%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;14;-14;Sunny, but colder;7;-13;SSE;5;72%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;89;72;Sunny and nice;90;70;SSE;11;54%;4%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;60;48;Partly sunny;61;50;SSE;4;76%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;SSW;11;61%;6%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Periods of sun;65;47;Nice with sunshine;66;45;NNW;13;56%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;92;73;Brief p.m. showers;89;74;ESE;4;72%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;Nice with sunshine;82;57;E;5;49%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, humid;91;79;Humid with some sun;90;78;S;9;69%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;62;49;Rain, some heavy;56;44;NNE;10;75%;89%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;36;25;Cloudy;36;25;NNW;3;33%;22%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, mild;59;41;Periods of sun, mild;59;40;SE;5;75%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;35;Partly sunny;37;26;ENE;10;85%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;66;48;A morning shower;66;46;SE;5;75%;77%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;75;63;A t-storm in spots;79;63;N;9;73%;69%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with some sun;48;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;43;E;3;91%;48%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Variable clouds;43;36;Mostly cloudy;38;35;ENE;9;78%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Not as cool;56;34;Mostly sunny, mild;51;34;W;7;85%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;53;39;Sun and clouds;52;40;ENE;3;82%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;80;66;Sunny and nice;86;70;N;10;38%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;65;A stray thunderstorm;85;63;SE;4;42%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;47;27;Cloudy;48;37;NNW;3;59%;77%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;70;52;NE;9;51%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;Overcast, a shower;70;61;WSW;14;85%;73%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;82;65;Partly sunny;82;65;E;3;59%;35%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;84;66;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;ENE;6;59%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;14;7;A little icy mix;28;26;SSW;15;71%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Mostly cloudy;88;69;N;12;50%;0%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;37;21;Partly sunny;33;27;W;3;78%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;63;Sunny and breezy;72;63;N;17;72%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;61;49;Spotty showers;60;41;WNW;13;85%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;83;80;A t-storm around;89;79;NNE;15;79%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;66;43;Hazy sunshine;68;43;WNW;8;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Variable clouds;54;28;Partly sunny;49;29;SSW;5;51%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;Sunny and nice;73;50;NW;6;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;5;71%;79%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun returning;44;33;Chilly with sunshine;42;32;ESE;11;74%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;55;34;Increasing clouds;56;36;N;7;24%;23%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower;57;44;Spotty showers;53;46;W;14;63%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;71;68;Decreasing clouds;78;68;SE;5;87%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;83;53;Sunny;86;57;ENE;5;35%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;70;63;A shower in places;73;61;E;15;52%;41%;4

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;37;25;Clouds and sun;31;26;W;16;68%;72%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;90;74;A shower in spots;92;75;SE;8;71%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;71;65;A morning shower;69;67;E;7;84%;84%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;82;72;Partly sunny, breezy;82;72;ENE;15;59%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;84;56;Mostly sunny;83;56;ENE;6;45%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;Plenty of sun;67;36;N;5;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;54;42;Sunshine;57;46;SW;7;67%;3%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Cloudy;90;77;W;6;68%;70%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;80;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;N;10;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny and hot;92;62;Turning cloudy, hot;93;64;NNW;6;22%;7%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;48;20;Plenty of sunshine;50;21;WNW;4;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;79;53;Mostly sunny;78;54;WNW;4;46%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;61;28;Plenty of sunshine;62;31;SSW;4;52%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;56;Sunshine and nice;85;58;N;13;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;44;40;A shower;46;26;NNE;7;82%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Rainy times;81;75;Spotty showers;83;76;NE;6;71%;83%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy with a shower;86;72;A shower or t-storm;83;72;WSW;5;75%;73%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;74;47;Hazy sun;73;46;NE;6;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;4;71%;71%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;60;41;A t-storm in spots;55;38;E;11;68%;65%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning sunny;87;71;Clouds and sun;87;71;SSW;5;73%;1%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;68;High clouds;75;68;S;7;70%;18%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;53;45;Partly sunny, breezy;54;45;NNW;15;60%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;43;36;Mostly sunny, breezy;41;37;ENE;17;67%;27%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;71;55;Partial sunshine;72;57;E;4;69%;26%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;NW;6;75%;82%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;42;36;Rain/snow showers;43;28;SSE;7;79%;75%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;N;7;62%;1%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;87;75;Downpours;82;74;SSE;5;83%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;Some brightening;89;77;E;5;67%;41%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;106;61;Cooler;74;58;SSE;9;60%;25%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;40;Partly sunny;72;43;S;3;35%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;67;56;Periods of sun;71;65;E;11;55%;61%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;40;34;Rain and snow shower;36;22;WNW;7;75%;45%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouding up;86;74;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;73;ENE;14;63%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;75;58;Sunshine and nice;84;64;NNE;9;42%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-3;-14;A little p.m. snow;12;11;S;6;60%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;37;34;An afternoon shower;36;24;WNW;11;71%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;Hazy sun;84;67;N;10;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;79;58;Cloudy;81;57;N;8;44%;11%;5

New York, United States;Sunshine and windy;13;2;Not as cold;19;17;SW;8;44%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;62;42;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;WSW;6;68%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-4;-9;Partial sunshine;1;-11;S;8;74%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;48;31;Partly sunny;47;36;NE;4;57%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;28;10;Mostly cloudy;29;18;WNW;5;60%;4%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Brisk and very cold;-6;-17;Afternoon snow;14;12;SSW;12;66%;99%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;86;77;An afternoon shower;87;78;SSW;6;73%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;NW;6;78%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;85;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;ENE;8;71%;32%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;46;40;Rain in the morning;46;39;ENE;10;75%;74%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and pleasant;81;62;Plenty of sun;87;64;SSE;13;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;S;5;67%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;NNE;8;70%;70%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;86;70;Spotty showers;87;72;ENE;5;61%;77%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;50;38;A stray shower;43;35;ENE;5;78%;70%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;39;8;Cloudy;32;17;E;3;46%;27%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;66;52;A little rain;64;52;SW;7;70%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with rain;54;41;Cool with rain;52;45;SW;8;77%;90%;2

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;87;75;A couple of showers;86;76;E;7;69%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;36;27;Snow and rain;43;36;SW;18;85%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;39;29;Clouds and sunshine;34;30;WSW;9;70%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;74;WNW;6;80%;79%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;NNW;7;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;62;50;Clouds and sun, mild;66;54;E;7;58%;36%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;39;28;A bit of a.m. snow;31;27;WSW;17;54%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;57;47;Clouds breaking;56;51;NE;5;86%;84%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;75;63;Spotty showers;74;64;ENE;9;69%;82%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;76;A shower in spots;85;75;ESE;13;71%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Partly sunny;75;59;N;8;66%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;75;46;Partly sunny;70;42;ENE;4;43%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;93;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;WSW;7;27%;17%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;71;Spotty showers;81;71;N;5;85%;87%;1

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;52;35;Partly sunny, cool;50;36;NNW;8;72%;20%;2

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;48;42;A little rain;46;43;S;8;87%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;37;20;Mostly cloudy;39;23;E;2;36%;26%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;46;43;Rain and drizzle;52;37;WNW;9;88%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;88;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;NE;4;77%;76%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;53;30;Mostly sunny, mild;53;33;SSE;5;80%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;75;A shower in spots;84;74;E;14;67%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;28;21;A little p.m. snow;34;26;WNW;11;49%;52%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;87;74;More sun than clouds;101;72;S;13;44%;61%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;66;63;Morning rain;70;66;SE;8;84%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;37;29;A little p.m. snow;36;31;W;18;44%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;51;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;33;NE;4;53%;27%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;54;34;Mostly sunny, mild;49;34;ENE;7;73%;22%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;43;37;Partly sunny, milder;50;34;NNW;4;34%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;65;51;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;ENE;4;64%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sun and clouds, mild;66;45;Clouds and sun, mild;69;43;E;3;54%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;50;35;Mostly sunny;50;38;SE;9;41%;22%;3

Toronto, Canada;Brisk and very cold;6;-2;Not as cold;23;21;SW;20;67%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy, warm;76;57;Sunny, nice and warm;76;58;SSE;6;42%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;69;54;SSE;13;52%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;0;-8;Morning flurries;5;-14;NW;9;70%;70%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;44;38;Rain and drizzle;41;40;E;6;80%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;46;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;41;ESE;2;83%;58%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;87;72;Some sun, a shower;87;72;NE;5;62%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;40;29;Sun and some clouds;34;23;WSW;8;71%;25%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;51;37;Showers of rain/snow;39;22;NE;7;86%;59%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;61;57;Sun and clouds;68;61;N;16;60%;45%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;88;70;Nice with some sun;90;71;WNW;5;65%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;42;24;Plenty of sun;41;19;ENE;2;54%;5%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit