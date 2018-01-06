Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;32;24;A shower or two;31;24;WSW;15;72%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and nice;25;18;WNW;12;53%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, milder;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;NNW;9;66%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;Cooler with some sun;13;7;SW;14;59%;78%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable cloudiness;8;0;Sun and some clouds;3;-2;ENE;30;75%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-5;-11;N;6;83%;57%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and clouds;11;4;Cooler;8;1;N;8;66%;76%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-10;-25;Sunny, but colder;-14;-25;SSE;8;72%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Sunny and nice;32;21;SSE;18;54%;4%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;10;SSE;7;76%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;SSW;18;61%;6%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Periods of sun;18;8;Nice with sunshine;19;7;NNW;20;56%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;33;23;Brief p.m. showers;32;23;ESE;7;72%;81%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Nice with sunshine;28;14;E;8;49%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Humid with some sun;32;26;S;15;69%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;17;9;Rain, some heavy;14;7;NNE;16;75%;89%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Cloudy;2;-4;NNW;5;33%;22%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;5;Periods of sun, mild;15;4;SE;8;75%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;7;2;Partly sunny;3;-3;ENE;15;85%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;19;9;A morning shower;19;8;SE;8;75%;77%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;24;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;N;14;73%;69%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with some sun;9;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;6;E;5;91%;48%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Variable clouds;6;2;Mostly cloudy;3;2;ENE;14;78%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Not as cool;13;1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;1;W;11;85%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;12;4;Sun and clouds;11;5;ENE;5;82%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;27;19;Sunny and nice;30;21;N;15;38%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;A stray thunderstorm;29;17;SE;7;42%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;9;-3;Cloudy;9;3;NNW;5;59%;77%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;NE;15;51%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Overcast, a shower;21;16;WSW;23;85%;73%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny;28;18;E;6;59%;35%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;ENE;9;59%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-10;-14;A little icy mix;-2;-3;SSW;24;71%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;N;19;50%;0%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;3;-6;Partly sunny;1;-3;W;6;78%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny and breezy;22;17;N;28;72%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;9;Spotty showers;16;5;WNW;20;85%;93%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;28;27;A t-storm around;32;26;NNE;24;79%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;19;6;Hazy sunshine;20;6;WNW;13;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Variable clouds;12;-2;Partly sunny;9;-2;SSW;9;51%;6%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and nice;23;10;NW;9;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;9;71%;79%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun returning;7;1;Chilly with sunshine;5;0;ESE;18;74%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;13;1;Increasing clouds;13;2;N;12;24%;23%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower;14;6;Spotty showers;12;8;W;23;63%;85%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;22;20;Decreasing clouds;26;20;SE;8;87%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;28;12;Sunny;30;14;ENE;8;35%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;21;17;A shower in places;23;16;E;24;52%;41%;4

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;3;-4;Clouds and sun;0;-3;W;25;68%;72%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;23;A shower in spots;33;24;SE;13;71%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cooler this morning;21;18;A morning shower;20;19;E;12;84%;84%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;ENE;24;59%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;29;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;ENE;9;45%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;Plenty of sun;19;2;N;8;51%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;12;5;Sunshine;14;8;SW;11;67%;3%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Cloudy;32;25;W;9;68%;70%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;N;16;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny and hot;33;17;Turning cloudy, hot;34;18;NNW;10;22%;7%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;9;-7;Plenty of sunshine;10;-6;WNW;6;24%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny;25;12;WNW;6;46%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;-3;Plenty of sunshine;17;0;SSW;7;52%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Sunshine and nice;29;14;N;22;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;7;5;A shower;8;-3;NNE;11;82%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Rainy times;27;24;Spotty showers;29;24;NE;10;71%;83%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy with a shower;30;22;A shower or t-storm;28;22;WSW;9;75%;73%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;23;8;Hazy sun;23;8;NE;10;54%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;6;71%;71%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;16;5;A t-storm in spots;13;3;E;18;68%;65%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning sunny;31;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;SSW;8;73%;1%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;High clouds;24;20;S;11;70%;18%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;7;Partly sunny, breezy;12;7;NNW;23;60%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;6;2;Mostly sunny, breezy;5;3;ENE;27;67%;27%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rather cloudy;21;13;Partial sunshine;22;14;E;6;69%;26%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;NW;10;75%;82%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Rain/snow showers;6;-2;SSE;12;79%;75%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;N;11;62%;1%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;31;24;Downpours;28;23;SSE;9;83%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Some brightening;32;25;E;8;67%;41%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;41;16;Cooler;23;15;SSE;15;60%;25%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;5;Partly sunny;22;6;S;5;35%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Periods of sun;22;18;E;18;55%;61%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;5;1;Rain and snow shower;2;-6;WNW;12;75%;45%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouding up;30;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;23;ENE;22;63%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;24;14;Sunshine and nice;29;18;NNE;14;42%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-19;-25;A little p.m. snow;-11;-11;S;10;60%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;3;1;An afternoon shower;2;-4;WNW;18;71%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;19;Hazy sun;29;19;N;15;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;26;14;Cloudy;27;14;N;13;44%;11%;5

New York, United States;Sunshine and windy;-11;-16;Not as cold;-7;-8;SW;12;44%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;WSW;9;68%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-20;-23;Partial sunshine;-17;-24;S;13;74%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;-1;Partly sunny;8;2;NE;6;57%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;-2;-12;Mostly cloudy;-2;-8;WNW;8;60%;4%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Brisk and very cold;-21;-27;Afternoon snow;-10;-11;SSW;19;66%;99%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;26;SSW;10;73%;77%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;23;NW;10;78%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;13;71%;32%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Rain in the morning;8;4;ENE;17;75%;74%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and pleasant;27;17;Plenty of sun;31;18;SSE;20;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;S;9;67%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NNE;13;70%;70%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;30;21;Spotty showers;31;22;ENE;7;61%;77%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;10;4;A stray shower;6;2;ENE;7;78%;70%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;4;-13;Cloudy;0;-8;E;4;46%;27%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;19;11;A little rain;18;11;SW;12;70%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with rain;12;5;Cool with rain;11;7;SW;13;77%;90%;2

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;A couple of showers;30;24;E;11;69%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;2;-3;Snow and rain;6;2;SW;29;85%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;4;-2;Clouds and sunshine;1;-1;WSW;15;70%;62%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;WNW;10;80%;79%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;NNW;12;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;10;Clouds and sun, mild;19;12;E;12;58%;36%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;4;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-3;WSW;28;54%;75%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;14;8;Clouds breaking;13;11;NE;8;86%;84%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;24;17;Spotty showers;23;18;ENE;15;69%;82%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;20;71%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Partly sunny;24;15;N;13;66%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;8;Partly sunny;21;6;ENE;6;43%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;WSW;11;27%;17%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;22;Spotty showers;27;21;N;7;85%;87%;1

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny, cool;10;2;NNW;13;72%;20%;2

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;9;6;A little rain;8;6;S;13;87%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;3;-7;Mostly cloudy;4;-5;E;3;36%;26%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;8;6;Rain and drizzle;11;3;WNW;15;88%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;6;77%;76%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;12;1;SSE;8;80%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;22;67%;64%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;-2;-6;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;WNW;18;49%;52%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;30;24;More sun than clouds;39;22;S;21;44%;61%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;17;Morning rain;21;19;SE;12;84%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;3;-1;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;W;28;44%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;10;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;1;NE;7;53%;27%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;12;1;Mostly sunny, mild;10;1;ENE;11;73%;22%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Partly sunny, milder;10;1;NNW;7;34%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;ENE;7;64%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sun and clouds, mild;19;7;Clouds and sun, mild;21;6;E;5;54%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;2;Mostly sunny;10;4;SE;15;41%;22%;3

Toronto, Canada;Brisk and very cold;-14;-19;Not as cold;-5;-6;SW;32;67%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy, warm;24;14;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;SSE;9;42%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;SSE;21;52%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-18;-22;Morning flurries;-15;-25;NW;14;70%;70%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;Rain and drizzle;5;4;E;10;80%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;8;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;5;ESE;3;83%;58%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;30;22;Some sun, a shower;30;22;NE;8;62%;66%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;4;-2;Sun and some clouds;1;-5;WSW;13;71%;25%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;Showers of rain/snow;4;-5;NE;12;86%;59%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;16;14;Sun and clouds;20;16;N;25;60%;45%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Nice with some sun;32;22;WNW;7;65%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;6;-5;Plenty of sun;5;-7;ENE;3;54%;5%;2

