Hirscher leads Kristoffersen in World Cup giant slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Marcel Hirscher edged ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen in a World Cup giant slalom that is shaping up to be another duel between the standout technical skiers on Saturday.

Six-time defending overall champion Hirscher was 0.11 seconds faster than his Norwegian rival, who was runner-up in both the Austrian's giant slalom wins this season.

Third-placed Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen of Norway had 0.65 to make up on Hirscher in the second run.

Defending a first-run lead can be tough on the Chuenisbaergli hill which darkens quickly when early afternoon sunshine dips behind the mountains.

Hirscher wore bib 2 and used the best racing surface on a clear, calm day.

Fans packed the stands for Switzerland's classic giant slalom after overnight repairs rebuilding a section of the main road to Adelboden damaged by the Eleanor storm.