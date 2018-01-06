South Africa vs. India 1st test scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at lunch on Day 2 of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands:
South Africa 1st Innings=
Dean Elgar c Saha b Kumar 0
Aiden Markram lbw b Kumar 5
Hashim Amla c Saha b Kumar 3
AB de Villiers b Bumrah 65
Faf du Plessis c Saha b Pandya 62
Quinton de Kock c Saha b Kumar 43
Vernon Philander b Shami 23
Keshav Maharaj run out (Ashwin) 35
Kagiso Rabada c Saha b Ashwin 26
Dale Steyn not out 16
Morne Morkel lbw b Ashwin 2
Extras: (2b, 3lb, 1nb) 6
TOTAL: (all out) 286
Overs: 73.1
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-7, 3-12, 4-126, 5-142, 6-202, 7-221, 8-258, 9-280, 10-286.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 19-4-87-4, Mohammed Shami 16-6-47-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-1-73-1 (1nb), Hardik Pandya 12-1-53-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 7.1-1-21-2.
India 1st Innings=
(Overnight: 28-3)=
Murali Vijay c Elgar b Philander 1
Shikhar Dhawan c and b Steyn 16
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 26
Virat Kohli c de Kock b Morkel 5
Rohit Sharma lbw b Rabada 11
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 12
Extras: (5lb) 5
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 76
Overs: 36.
Still to bat: Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-18, 3-27, 4-57.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 10-6-14-1, Dale Steyn 11-4-25-1, Morne Morkel 8-3-17-1, Kagiso Rabada 7-2-15-1.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.