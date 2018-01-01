Japanese tourist injured in Taiwan bus accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japanese tourist was injured when a metal spike from road works pierced through the window of a tour bus in Keelung Saturday afternoon, the Central News Agency reported.

The tourist was part of an 18-member group on a day trip to Jiufen, a popular scenic destination up in the mountains above Keelung, and Sanxia, a riverside district in New Taipei City.

The bus was trying to pass as half the road was occupied by machinery and workers in the process of reinforcing a slope against landslides, police said.

However, the space was too narrow and a metal spike used in the project pierced a window on the right side of the bus, hitting a 60-year-old Japanese man in the right shoulder.

He was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured, according to the CNA report, which added the tourist was allowed to return to his hotel to rest before the end of the day.

The bus company, Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation Co., had its damaged vehicle towed away and sent a replacement to pick up the rest of the tour group.

The road was closed off until 3:30 p.m., but police were still investigating responsibility for the accident, CNA reported.