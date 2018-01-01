  1. Home
  2. Society

Ultralight aircraft crashes into ocean east of Taiwan

Two passengers refused hospital treatment

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/06 17:15

An ultralight craft crashed off Taitung Saturday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An ultralight aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean east of Taitung County, but neither of the two passengers was seriously injured, reports said Saturday.

A member of the public near the town of Chenggong reportedly first saw the aircraft in trouble before it landed on the water close to a beach. He called the emergency services around 3 p.m., the Central News Agency reported.

When rescue workers arrived, the craft had drifted on to the beach upside down and in pieces, reports said.

Initial fears about the passengers proved wrong since both of them had escaped the craft on their own and were only slightly injured. They even turned down the offer of hospital treatment, according to CNA.
ultralight
Taitung
airplane crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Lake Jiaming in eastern Taiwan to be off limits to hikers for 3 months starting Jan 5
2018/01/03 16:10
Roselle flowers reach full bloom in Taipei’s Guandu Plain
2018/01/02 15:44
Check out the best places in Taiwan to watch the first sunrise of 2018
2017/12/25 15:21
Taiwan’s Taitung County reclaims the last occupied cave of the country’s oldest prehistoric site
2017/11/22 21:50
Winter flower viewing in Southeast Taiwan
2017/11/14 19:09