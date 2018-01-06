Australia vs. England 5th test scoreboard

SYDNEY (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the third day of the fifth Ashes test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

England 1st Innings: 346 Australia, 1st Innings (Overnight: 193-2)

Cameron Bancroft b Broad 0

David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 56

Usman Khawaja st Bairstow b Crane 171

Steve Smith c and b Ali 83

Shaun Marsh not out 98

Mitch Marsh not out 63

Extras: (2nb, 1w, 3lb, 2b) 8

TOTAL: (for four wickets) 479.

Overs: 157. Batting time: 644 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-86, 274-3, 4-375.

Still to bat: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Bowling: Anderson 30-11-52-1, Broad 23-2-70-1, Ali 37-9-121-1, Curran 20-2-71-0 (1w), Crane 39-3-135-1 (2nb), Joe Root 8-3-21-0.

Toss: England.

Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.