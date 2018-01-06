New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard after Saturday's first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve:
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Shoaib b Fakhar 48
Colin Munro c Sarfraz b Hasan 58
Kane Williamson c Hasan b Rumman 115
Ross Taylor b Hasan 12
Tom Latham c Babar b Faheem 3
Henry Nicholls c Sarfraz b Hasan 50
Mitchell Santner c Rumman b Amir 7
Tim Southee not out 12
Todd Astles not out 0
Extras: (3lb,7w) 10
TOTAL (for seven wickets) 315
Overs: 50. Batting time: 233.
Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-156, 3-192, 4-198, 5-288, 6-297, 7-311.
Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-2-57-1 (1w), Rumman Raees 10-0-68-1 (3w), Hasan Ali 10-0-61-3, Shadam Khan 9-0-49-0 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 9-0-58-1 (2w), Fakhar Zaman 3-0-19-1.
|Pakistan
Azhar Ali lbw b Southee 6
Fakhar Zaman not out 82
Babar Azam lbw b Southee 0
Mohammad Hafeez c Boult b Southee 1
Shoaib Malik c Latham b Southee 13
Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Astle 8
Shadab Khan c Latham b Boult 28
Faheem Ashraf not out 17
Extras (1lb,10w) 11
TOTAL (for six wickets) 166
Overs: 30.1. Batting time: 132 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-7, 3-13, 4-37, 5-54, 6-132.
Bowling: Tim Southee 6.1-0-22-3 (2w), Trent Boult 6-1-35-2 (2w), Lockie Ferguson 7-0-40-0 (3w), Mitchell Santner 6-1-39-0 (3w), Todd Astle 5-0-29-1.
Did not bat: Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees.
Toss: Pakistan.
Result: New Zealand won by 61 runs (Duckworth/Lewis).
Series: New Zealand leads five-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.