New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard after Saturday's first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve:

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Shoaib b Fakhar 48

Colin Munro c Sarfraz b Hasan 58

Kane Williamson c Hasan b Rumman 115

Ross Taylor b Hasan 12

Tom Latham c Babar b Faheem 3

Henry Nicholls c Sarfraz b Hasan 50

Mitchell Santner c Rumman b Amir 7

Tim Southee not out 12

Todd Astles not out 0

Extras: (3lb,7w) 10

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 315

Overs: 50. Batting time: 233.

Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-156, 3-192, 4-198, 5-288, 6-297, 7-311.

Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9-2-57-1 (1w), Rumman Raees 10-0-68-1 (3w), Hasan Ali 10-0-61-3, Shadam Khan 9-0-49-0 (1w), Faheem Ashraf 9-0-58-1 (2w), Fakhar Zaman 3-0-19-1.

Pakistan

Azhar Ali lbw b Southee 6

Fakhar Zaman not out 82

Babar Azam lbw b Southee 0

Mohammad Hafeez c Boult b Southee 1

Shoaib Malik c Latham b Southee 13

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Astle 8

Shadab Khan c Latham b Boult 28

Faheem Ashraf not out 17

Extras (1lb,10w) 11

TOTAL (for six wickets) 166

Overs: 30.1. Batting time: 132 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-7, 3-13, 4-37, 5-54, 6-132.

Bowling: Tim Southee 6.1-0-22-3 (2w), Trent Boult 6-1-35-2 (2w), Lockie Ferguson 7-0-40-0 (3w), Mitchell Santner 6-1-39-0 (3w), Todd Astle 5-0-29-1.

Did not bat: Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees.

Toss: Pakistan.

Result: New Zealand won by 61 runs (Duckworth/Lewis).

Series: New Zealand leads five-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.