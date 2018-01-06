|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|32
|10
|.762
|—
|Toronto
|27
|10
|.730
|2½
|Philadelphia
|19
|19
|.500
|11
|New York
|18
|21
|.462
|12½
|Brooklyn
|15
|23
|.395
|15
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Miami
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|Charlotte
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|Orlando
|12
|27
|.308
|10½
|Atlanta
|10
|27
|.270
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Detroit
|20
|17
|.541
|4½
|Milwaukee
|20
|17
|.541
|4½
|Indiana
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Chicago
|14
|25
|.359
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|San Antonio
|27
|13
|.675
|1½
|New Orleans
|19
|18
|.514
|8
|Dallas
|13
|27
|.325
|15½
|Memphis
|12
|26
|.316
|15½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Oklahoma City
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Denver
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|Portland
|19
|18
|.514
|3½
|Utah
|16
|23
|.410
|7½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|31
|8
|.795
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|20
|.459
|13
|Phoenix
|15
|26
|.366
|17
|Sacramento
|12
|25
|.324
|18
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|26
|.297
|19
___
|Thursday's Games
Golden State 124, Houston 114
Oklahoma City 127, L.A. Clippers 117
|Friday's Games
Boston 91, Minnesota 84
Philadelphia 114, Detroit 78
Miami 107, New York 103, OT
Toronto 129, Milwaukee 110
Chicago 127, Dallas 124
San Antonio 103, Phoenix 89
Denver 99, Utah 91
Washington at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Utah at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.