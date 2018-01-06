  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/06 12:12
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 32 10 .762
Toronto 27 10 .730
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11
New York 18 21 .462 12½
Brooklyn 15 23 .395 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 22 16 .579
Miami 21 17 .553 1
Charlotte 14 23 .378
Orlando 12 27 .308 10½
Atlanta 10 27 .270 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 13 .658
Detroit 20 17 .541
Milwaukee 20 17 .541
Indiana 19 19 .500 6
Chicago 14 25 .359 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 10 .730
San Antonio 27 13 .675
New Orleans 19 18 .514 8
Dallas 13 27 .325 15½
Memphis 12 26 .316 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 16 .600
Oklahoma City 22 17 .564
Denver 21 17 .553 2
Portland 19 18 .514
Utah 16 23 .410
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 31 8 .795
L.A. Clippers 17 20 .459 13
Phoenix 15 26 .366 17
Sacramento 12 25 .324 18
L.A. Lakers 11 26 .297 19

___

Thursday's Games

Golden State 124, Houston 114

Oklahoma City 127, L.A. Clippers 117

Friday's Games

Boston 91, Minnesota 84

Philadelphia 114, Detroit 78

Miami 107, New York 103, OT

Toronto 129, Milwaukee 110

Chicago 127, Dallas 124

San Antonio 103, Phoenix 89

Denver 99, Utah 91

Washington at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utah at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.