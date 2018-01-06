Avian flu leads to culling of 10,000 birds at Taiwan chicken farm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the statement released by Yunlin County's Animal and Plant Disease Control Center on Friday, a chicken farm in the county has been identified to be infected with a subtype of the H5 avian influenza virus which has led to the slaughtering of 10,461 birds as a preventive measure to stop the disease from spreading.

As reported by the Central News Agency (CNA), Cheng An-kuo (鄭安國), an official with the center, said it had received a notification about abnormal deaths of an estimated 12,500 chickens at the county's Dongshih Township. The center collected the tissue sample for laboratory checks, which confirmed the presence of avian flu.

This is reportedly the second time that authorities had to take measures such as the culling of large number of birds together as a way to prevent the disease from spreading, according to the data released by the Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture (COA).

On Monday, a similar case was reported in the county's Yuanchang Township where 15,239 birds were culled as a result of the avian flu.

Cheng said that such cases reach a peak during January to April when the weather is relatively cooler and urged farmers to be more careful with the breeding of the birds. He advised farmers to be attentive and to report any curious cases to authorities without any delay to reduce the risk of possible spreading of the disease.

Cheng also mentioned that the general public did not have to worry about the situation as preventive measures have already been taken to make sure none of the affected chickens make it to the consumer market.