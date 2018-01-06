All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95 16-3-1 13-5-2 8-2-1 Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117 16-5-0 9-8-3 7-3-1 New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120 12-5-3 10-6-4 3-4-0 Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95 13-5-3 9-5-3 6-1-2 Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122 12-6-0 12-10-2 5-3-1 Columbus 42 23 16 3 49 115 117 14-7-0 9-9-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114 15-7-3 6-7-2 6-4-3 Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119 10-4-4 9-9-4 5-3-3 Pittsburgh 43 21 19 3 45 120 133 12-7-1 9-12-2 8-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 42 20 18 4 44 141 154 12-5-3 8-13-1 5-6-1 Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118 9-8-4 8-7-4 2-1-4 Detroit 40 17 16 7 41 110 122 10-6-6 7-10-1 6-8-2 Florida 40 17 18 5 39 111 130 10-6-3 7-12-2 6-4-1 Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127 10-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 39 13 17 9 35 105 135 8-7-5 5-10-4 3-6-3 Buffalo 41 10 22 9 29 91 139 5-10-3 5-12-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 39 27 10 2 56 136 108 17-2-1 10-8-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 42 24 11 7 55 140 116 15-3-1 9-8-6 7-3-2 St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105 15-8-0 11-7-2 6-4-1 Los Angeles 41 24 12 5 53 123 95 11-5-3 13-7-2 5-5-3 Nashville 40 23 11 6 52 125 110 12-4-2 11-7-4 10-3-2 Dallas 42 23 16 3 49 127 117 15-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 39 21 12 6 48 109 102 12-6-2 9-6-4 8-2-3 Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116 14-4-2 8-12-1 6-7-0 Anaheim 42 19 14 9 47 115 117 10-8-3 9-6-6 6-3-5 Colorado 40 21 16 3 45 128 122 14-7-1 7-9-2 5-5-1 Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108 10-5-2 9-9-4 4-6-2 Calgary 40 20 16 4 44 112 117 11-11-0 9-5-4 7-5-1 Edmonton 41 18 20 3 39 116 132 9-12-1 9-8-2 6-2-0 Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132 7-12-3 9-7-2 4-8-1 Arizona 42 10 27 5 25 97 148 5-13-1 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 2, Vegas 1

Dallas 4, New Jersey 3

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Colorado 2, Columbus 0

Arizona 3, Nashville 2, OT

Florida at Boston, ppd.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.