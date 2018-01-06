|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|40
|29
|8
|3
|61
|147
|95
|16-3-1
|13-5-2
|8-2-1
|Washington
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|128
|117
|16-5-0
|9-8-3
|7-3-1
|New Jersey
|40
|22
|11
|7
|51
|126
|120
|12-5-3
|10-6-4
|3-4-0
|Boston
|38
|22
|10
|6
|50
|119
|95
|13-5-3
|9-5-3
|6-1-2
|Toronto
|42
|24
|16
|2
|50
|138
|122
|12-6-0
|12-10-2
|5-3-1
|Columbus
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|115
|117
|14-7-0
|9-9-3
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|21
|14
|5
|47
|125
|114
|15-7-3
|6-7-2
|6-4-3
|Carolina
|40
|19
|13
|8
|46
|114
|119
|10-4-4
|9-9-4
|5-3-3
|Pittsburgh
|43
|21
|19
|3
|45
|120
|133
|12-7-1
|9-12-2
|8-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|20
|18
|4
|44
|141
|154
|12-5-3
|8-13-1
|5-6-1
|Philadelphia
|40
|17
|15
|8
|42
|113
|118
|9-8-4
|8-7-4
|2-1-4
|Detroit
|40
|17
|16
|7
|41
|110
|122
|10-6-6
|7-10-1
|6-8-2
|Florida
|40
|17
|18
|5
|39
|111
|130
|10-6-3
|7-12-2
|6-4-1
|Montreal
|41
|17
|20
|4
|38
|103
|127
|10-8-3
|7-12-1
|9-4-1
|Ottawa
|39
|13
|17
|9
|35
|105
|135
|8-7-5
|5-10-4
|3-6-3
|Buffalo
|41
|10
|22
|9
|29
|91
|139
|5-10-3
|5-12-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|39
|27
|10
|2
|56
|136
|108
|17-2-1
|10-8-1
|11-1-0
|Winnipeg
|42
|24
|11
|7
|55
|140
|116
|15-3-1
|9-8-6
|7-3-2
|St. Louis
|43
|26
|15
|2
|54
|124
|105
|15-8-0
|11-7-2
|6-4-1
|Los Angeles
|41
|24
|12
|5
|53
|123
|95
|11-5-3
|13-7-2
|5-5-3
|Nashville
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|125
|110
|12-4-2
|11-7-4
|10-3-2
|Dallas
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|127
|117
|15-5-1
|8-11-2
|7-9-0
|San Jose
|39
|21
|12
|6
|48
|109
|102
|12-6-2
|9-6-4
|8-2-3
|Minnesota
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|121
|116
|14-4-2
|8-12-1
|6-7-0
|Anaheim
|42
|19
|14
|9
|47
|115
|117
|10-8-3
|9-6-6
|6-3-5
|Colorado
|40
|21
|16
|3
|45
|128
|122
|14-7-1
|7-9-2
|5-5-1
|Chicago
|39
|19
|14
|6
|44
|117
|108
|10-5-2
|9-9-4
|4-6-2
|Calgary
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|112
|117
|11-11-0
|9-5-4
|7-5-1
|Edmonton
|41
|18
|20
|3
|39
|116
|132
|9-12-1
|9-8-2
|6-2-0
|Vancouver
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|106
|132
|7-12-3
|9-7-2
|4-8-1
|Arizona
|42
|10
|27
|5
|25
|97
|148
|5-13-1
|5-14-4
|1-6-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO
Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 2, Vegas 1
Dallas 4, New Jersey 3
Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3
Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Colorado 2, Columbus 0
Arizona 3, Nashville 2, OT
Florida at Boston, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 4, Florida 2
Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.