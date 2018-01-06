Looting in Mexico City suburbs coordinated on social media

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say at least eight young people used social media to organize the collective looting of stores in several northern suburbs of Mexico City, leading to clashes with police and more than 100 arrests.

Maribel Cervantes, head of Public Security for Mexico State, which surrounds the capital, said officials identified two Facebook profiles with more than 3,500 followers that were used to organize and coordinate the looting, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday nights in the districts of Zumpango, Ecatepec, Tecamac and Tlalnepantla.

"Once deactivated ... we identified the creation of WhatsApp groups that were used to call people out" using different hashtags, Cervantes said.

Eight young people between the ages of 20 and 30 were identified as the administrators of the messaging groups, the official said.