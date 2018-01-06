Shibutanis sizzle to win short dance at nationals

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Maia and Alex Shibutani sizzled in their Latin short dance Thursday to outdistance their top competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The two-time defending champions and three-time world medalists were fast and strong, punctuating their program with eight side-by-side twizzle turns as their music counted uno through ocho.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue have never won a U.S. title. They staked an early claim toward this one with a routine alternately sultry, teasing and rocking. Their synchronization was so good they seemed to be shadows of one another. Their straight line footwork mirrored each other to perfection.

But the Shibutani siblings simply were better.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the 2015 national gold medalists and like the Shibutanis 2014 Olympians — they finished eighth, one spot in front of the Shibs — were charismatic and innovative. At one point, she slid down from his knees to his ankles as he spun, prompting a gasp from some in the crowd.

