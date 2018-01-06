AP Interview: Tillerson eyes fix to keep US in Iran deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is working with key lawmakers on a legislative fix that could enable the United States to remain in the Iran nuclear deal.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Tillerson says the changes to the U.S. law codifying America's participation the 2015 agreement could come as early as next week or shortly thereafter.

President Donald Trump faces a series of deadlines in the coming days about how to proceed with an accord he describes as terrible and too soft on Iran.

While the talks involving administration officials and members of Congress wouldn't strengthen any restrictions on Iran's nuclear activity, as Trump also wants, they could result in face-saving measures that would persuade Trump to keep the U.S. in the deal.