WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; author Michael Wolff.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; former Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Political analysts.

"Fox News Sunday" — Pompeo; Corey Lewandowski, onetime manager of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.