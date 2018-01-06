Pakistan wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl Saturday in the first of five one-day internationals against New Zealand.

Heavy rain fell in Wellington overnight but the sun was shining when the toss was made, allowing play to begin on time.

Pakistan, unbeaten in its last nine ODIs, named a stable lineup with seamers Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees and the young leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

New Zealand, coming off clean sweeps of its test, ODI and T20 series against the West Indies, was also consistent in its selection, naming spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle alongside seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees.

Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.