TROY, N.Y. (AP) — An indictment says two men were committing a burglary when they killed two women and two children and fled their New York apartment with a television and a video game system.

A Rensselaer (rehn-suh-LEER') County grand jury on Friday indicted James White and Justin Mann on multiple murder counts as well as burglary and robbery.

The men are accused of the Dec. 21 slayings of Shanta Myers; her lover, Brandi Mells; and Myers' children, ages 5 and 11. The bodies were found the day after Christmas in Troy, north of Albany.

The men pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A memorial service for Myers and her two children is scheduled for Saturday in the Troy Middle School auditorium.