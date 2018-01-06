  1. Home
Fiorentina draws 1-1 with Inter with late Simeone equalizer

By  Associated Press
2018/01/06 06:09

ROME (AP) — Giovanni Simeone scored an equalizer in added time and Fiorentina salvaged a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Friday to extend its unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Inter had gone ahead when Mauri Icardi scored his league-leading 18th goal in 20 matches early in the second half with a rebound of his own header.

But Fiorentina had controlled most of the match and deservedly drew level when a few deflections put the ball at Simeone's feet and the Argentine scored from 10 yards.

It was the seventh goal this season for Simeone, the 22-year-old son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Inter's winless streak was extended to four matches, and the third-place Nerazzurri risk falling further out of the title race.

Inter is five points behind second-place Juventus and six behind leader Napoli ahead of the leaders' matches on Saturday in the final round before a two-week break.

Napoli hosts relegation-threatened Hellas Verona while Juventus visits Cagliari.

Fiorentina is eighth.

UDINESE STREAK

Udinese's five-match winning streak was halted with a 1-1 draw at Chievo Verona.

Still, Udinese has lost only once under new coach Massimo Oddo and is on a six-match unbeaten run.

Chievo's Ivan Radovanovic opened the scoring with a long, powerful shot that banged in off the crossbar early on.

Seven minutes later, Frabrizio Cacciatore thought he had scored with a header but the video assistant referee ruled that he was offside.

Udinese equalized with an own goal from Chievo defender Nenad Tomovic, who redirected a cross into his own net in a failed clearing attempt.

Udinese is seventh, while Chievo is 13th.

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA