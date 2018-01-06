Private Buffalo school reveals past teacher misconduct

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A private school in western New York has revealed that 10 teachers had improper relationships with students over several decades.

Nichols School in Buffalo says the findings released Friday result from an investigation it initiated more than six months ago after a former student reported an improper relationship with a teacher in the early 1990s.

The woman says that her teacher initiated the sexual relationship while she was a senior and that it continued after she graduated. A second former student says she complained to administrators three times while in school but was ignored.

School officials now acknowledge that students didn't receive the protection they should have.

The investigation by a Washington, D.C., law firm found cases from the 1960s to mid-2000s. Nichols says none of the accused is still teaching.