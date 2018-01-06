Trump White House setting turnover records, bracing for more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover — and bracing for more. At the same time, aides acknowledge an increasing struggle to fill vacancies.

In Trump's first year, his administration's senior officials have had a turnover rate of 34 percent, much higher than any other in the past 40 years. That's according to an analysis by Kathryn Dunn-Tenpas, a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Her study found that 22 of the 64 senior officials she tracked have resigned, been fired or reassigned.

The presidency with the next-highest first-year turnover rate was Ronald Reagan's, with 17 percent of senior aides leaving in 1981. And Trump's first-year rate is three times Bill Clinton's 11 percent and Barack Obama's 9 percent.