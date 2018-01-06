Charges dropped against all 4 members of band Decapitated

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have decided to drop rape and kidnapping charges against all four members of a Polish death metal band.

The band members have been detained in the United States since a woman claimed that she was gang-raped after a concert last year in Spokane.

Prosecutors on Friday filed a motion in Spokane County Superior Court dismissing the charges against members of Decapitated.

Trial for the four men was scheduled for Jan. 16.

An attorney for one band member says the dismissal was expected because of problems with the state's case.

According to court documents, a woman told police that she was invited onto the tour bus after the band's show on Aug. 31. The woman claims that she was raped in the bathroom of the bus.