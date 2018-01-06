The Latest: FX orders spinoff to 'Sons of Anarchy'

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):

FX says it is ordering a spinoff to "Sons of Anarchy" with Edward James Olmos as part of a nearly all-Latino cast.

The 10-episode "Mayans MC" will premiere later this year, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told a TV critics meeting Friday. The date was not announced.

The series, focused on characters from "Sons of Anarchy," is poised to show that "hit television and diverse television" can be the same thing, Landgraf said.

Also starring in the drama are JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas and Richard Cabral.

"Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter will produce the show with Elgin James and Norberto Barba.

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf says an investigation into sexual misconduct by Louis C.K. found nothing involving his work for the company over the past eight years.

The investigation followed a published report of misbehavior, Landgraf told TV critics Friday. The network cut ties in November with C.K. after he admitted wrongdoing.

After the comedian was accused by five women of sexual misconduct, Netflix scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special, the release of C.K.'s feature film "I Love You, Daddy" was shelved and HBO removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.

C.K. has said the allegations are true and expressed remorse.