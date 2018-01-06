Ex-UN secretary general's nephew pleads guilty in bribe case

NEW YORK (AP) — A nephew of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a bribery case over the sale of a building in Vietnam.

The plea by Joo Hyun Bahn to conspiracy and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act came Friday in Manhattan federal court.

He has been free on bail for a year since he was charged with trying to pay $2.5 million in bribes to rescue the failed $800 million real estate deal.

During his plea, the 39-year-old Bahn said he facilitated a bribe and knew was what he was doing was a bad act.

Sentencing was set for June 29.

Prosecutors say the scheme occurred from March 2013 to May 2015.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison sentence between three and seven years.