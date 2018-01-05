Vietnamese language section added to New Southbound Policy Portal

A Vietnamese language section has been added to Taiwan's New Southbound Policy (NSP) Portal to strengthen the delivery of information related to the policy to boost ties with Vietnam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday.

The portal brings together news about Taiwan's government policies and media reports related to the push to develop closer trade and other ties with the NSP target countries.

The platform also links to the websites of the representative offices of the target countries covered by the policy, bringing to users news about the countries' development, as well as local happenings and consular information.

The NSP Portal originally had Chinese and English versions only.

As part of ongoing government efforts to raise regional awareness of the NSP, an Indonesian language version of the New Southbound Policy Portal (http://nspp.mofa.gov.tw/nsppid) was launched on Nov. 28 and the Vietnamese language section (http://nspp.mofa.gov.tw/nsppvn) was set up on Friday, MOFA said.

Since 2016, the government has been actively promoting the New Southbound Policy, which is aimed at strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and policy's 18 target countries, including the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, New Zealand and Australia.