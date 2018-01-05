  1. Home
  2. World

German lawmaker apologizes after racist slur on Twitter

By  Associated Press
2018/01/05 23:10

FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former ten

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, Noah Becker arrives for the show held by label Zalando at the Bread & Butter fashion festival in Berlin. The

BERLIN (AP) — A lawmaker for the nationalist Alternative for Germany party is apologizing to the son of former tennis star Boris Becker following a racist outburst on Twitter.

Jens Maier claims the tweet that was directed at Noah Becker was posted by a member of his staff, who has since been disciplined.

A lawyer for Becker said Thursday the 23-year-old had filed a criminal complaint against Maier.

In an unusual step, the party on Friday released a copy of an email in which Maier said he regretted the "mishap," had issued a formal warning to the staffer and planned to apologize to Becker.

Maier, a judge from the eastern state of Saxony, is regarded as being on the far-right wing of the nationalist party.