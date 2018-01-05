Dutchman Ronald Mulder wins European 500-meter skate

KOLOMNA, Russia (AP) — Ronald Mulder of the Netherland won the 500-meter event at the European Speed Skating Championships in 34.80 seconds on Friday, 0.05 seconds ahead of the second- and third-place finishers.

Mulder, who won Olympic bronze at the distance in Sochi, nosed ahead of Finland Mika Poutala and Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov, who is the world record holder but has been suffering from a groin injury.

In the women's 500-meter, Austria's Vanessa Herzog won in 37.69 seconds. Angelina Golikova of Russia was second with 3804 and the Czech Republic's Karolina Erbanova, last year's overall champion, was third in 38.18.