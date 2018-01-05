Heavy rain, melting snow produce floods in western Germany

The river Rhine is flooding areas near the Cologne Cathedral and the old town of Cologne, Germany, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, after heavy rainfalls and me
A bridge is illuminated by the morning light Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at the lake Chiemsee in Seeon-Seebruck, southern Germany. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
A landing stage is flooded at river Moselle in Bernkastel-Kues, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the Mos
Swans swim in a flooded street near river Rhine, in Leutesdorf, western Germany, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Heavy rainfall in recent days has increased
A woman fights herself through a heavy storm on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probs
A wind power facility lies on a field after it collapsed during storm 'Burglind' in Volksdorf near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 3 2018. After pa
BERLIN (AP) — Rivers swollen by days of rainfall and melting snow are rising in western Germany, with floodwaters spilling into some cities and towns.
The dpa news agency reported that shipping was suspended Friday on the upper reaches of the Rhine River, and a similar measure might be taken in the Cologne area over the weekend. Shipping on the Moselle River and the Neckar River, two of the Rhine's tributaries, had already been halted.
A road in downtown Heidelberg was closed on Friday after the Neckar spilled over its banks.
In St. Blasien in Germany's Black Forest, houses were evacuated on Thursday night because of flooding and a landslide. Most of the roughly 150 residents affected were later able to return to their homes.