Leaders say Czechoslovakia's peaceful split could be model

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The prime ministers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic say the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia could be an example for other nations, including Spain as it struggles with the restive Catalonia region.

Robert Fico of Slovakia and Andrej Babis of the Czech Republic spoke at a joint news conference in the Slovak capital of Bratislava on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the 2003 breakup that shaped their two countries.

Babis says Czechoslovakia's dissolution could be "an example to follow for anyone in the world, in Europe." He cited "what has been happening in Spain, in Catalonia," as a possibility.

He said relations between the two neighboring countries that once formed Czechoslovakia are "excellent." Fico echoed the sentiment.

Fico said: "It can be an example for many countries that are seeking independence today."