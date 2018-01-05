China applauds next week's talks between rival Koreas

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo provided by the South Korean Unification Ministry, South Korean National Security Director, Kim Kwan-jin, righ
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, a South Korean government official communicates with a North Korean officer during a phone call on the dedicat
A visitor takes picture in front of ribbons wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas on the wire fence at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border
South Korean army soldiers stand guard on Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone, near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, Sou
A mass rally organizes in the Kim Il Sung Square vowing to carry through the tasks set forth by the country's leader Kim Jong Un in his New Year addre
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China is applauding news that the rival Koreas will sit down for their first formal talks in more than two years next week.
A spokesman for China's foreign ministry said at a briefing Friday: "We welcome the recent positive turn of events in the peninsular situation."
Spokesman Geng Shuang expressed hope "all relevant parties" would take advantage of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to "bring the issue back to the correct track of peaceful settlement through dialogue and consultation."
Friday's announcement of talks by South Korean officials came hours after the United States said it will delay annual military exercises with South Korea until after the Olympics.