Loelling leads German sweep in 3rd skeleton World Cup win

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Jacqueline Loelling extended her overall lead with a third skeleton World Cup win of the season on Friday, leading a German sweep of the podium.

The 22-year-old Loelling was fastest in the first run and quick enough in the second for a combined time of 1 minute 57.74 seconds, beating Tina Hermann by 0.13 seconds and Anna Fernstaedt by 0.43.

With two races remaining, Loelling leads the overall standings on 1,227 points, ahead of Canada's Elisabeth Vathje, who was ninth in Altenberg, on 1,118, and Hermann on 1,084. A race-winner is awarded 225 points, while the runner-up gets 210.

The men's skeleton competition was taking place later Friday.