Carlson: There's 'justice' in ouster of Miss America leaders

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gretchen Carlson says it's "a form of justice" that former Miss Americas like herself who were trashed in emails from former leaders of the organization now run it.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday, the former Fox News anchor said she will make the Miss America Organization all about empowering women.

Carlson was named chairwoman of the organization's board of directors this week in the wake of an email scandal that led to the ouster of the paegant's top leadership.

Many of the new board members are, like Carlson, former Miss Americas. It's a development she finds "empowering."

She did not answer a question about whether the pageant will retain its swimsuit competition, saying only, "please stay tuned" to see her plans for the organization.