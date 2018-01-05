Rare Sumatran tiger kills Indonesian palm oil worker

PEKANBARU, Indonesia (AP) — A rare Sumatran tiger has killed a woman working at a palm oil plantation in western Indonesia, the latest human-tiger conflict in an area hit bit widespread deforestation.

Local police chief Muhammad Rafi says the tiger mauled the 33-year-old worker on Wednesday in Riau province.

Rafi said Friday that the tiger ran abruptly into the plantation owned by PT Tabung Haji Indo Plantation, causing the woman and two colleagues to run.

He said the three climbed a nearby palm oil tree but the tiger managed to pull the victim to the ground where she was mauled to death.