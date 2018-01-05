  1. Home
  2. World

Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in Copenhagen

By  Associated Press
2018/01/05 21:02

In this image taken from CCTV provided by Brian Ingberg, shows a man stealing a bottle of vodka from Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagen on Tuesday Jan. 2, 2018

Undated handout photo made available by Brian Ingberg of a unique bottle of vodka said to be worth US$1,3 million that was stolen from Café 33 in Cop

Empty space on the shelf marks the spot after the world's most expensive bottle of vodka, valued at US dlrs 1.3 million (1.08 million euro), was stole

Undated handout photo made available by Brian Ingberg of a unique bottle of vodka said to be worth US$1,3 million that was stolen from Café 33 in Cop

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.

Copenhagen police say the bottle — which is worth $1.3 million, according to its owner — was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.

The vessel is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver. It has a diamond-encrusted cap fashioned to resemble a vintage car front.

Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg told The Associated Press that he received a call on Friday from person who reported finding the vessel at a construction site in Copenhagen and handing it over to the police.

Ingberg says no arrests have been made. He refused to identify the caller.