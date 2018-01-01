Ex-minister from KMT government to lead National Taiwan University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s most prestigious university, National Taiwan University, on Friday chose Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔), a minister from the Kuomintang administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) as its new president.

Kuan is expected to be sworn in on February 1 to succeed Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池), who decided not to seek re-election when his term came to an end last June.

The Academia Sinica member and lecturer at NTU’s department of finance defeated four other candidates in the vote by a 21-member committee Friday evening, the Apple Daily reported. A first round narrowed the field down from five to two candidates, with 11 votes necessary to win the second round.

Kuan joined the Ma Administration as minister without portfolio in 2012, and later became the first minister of the National Development Council, which he left in 2015, reportedly as a reaction to the severe defeat of the KMT in local elections a few months earlier.