China tightens North Korea trade limits under UN sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China has tightened restrictions on trade with North Korea under U.N. nuclear sanctions, imposing a cap on oil supplies to the North and banning imports of its steel and other goods.

The measures announced late Friday follow increased Security Council penalties imposed following the North's ballistic missile test on Nov. 29.

The Commerce Ministry said Beijing will limit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum to the North and ban outright sales of steel and industrial machinery. Imports of North Korean food, machinery and some other goods are banned.

China is the North's main trading partner and energy supplier, making its enforcement critical to the success of sanctions.