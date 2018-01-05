Zimbabwe leader meets opposition but rules out sharing power

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's new president has visited the country's main opposition leader who is battling cancer, but immediately ruled out sharing power.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accompanied by a former military leader recently appointed vice president, visited former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.

It was a symbolic gesture by Mnangagwa, whose party and the military have vilified Tsvangirai for decades, calling him a puppet of the West.

Mnangagwa told reporters Tsvangirai "is fine. He is recuperating very well."

The president ruled out the possibility of a unity government, saying "currently there is no need."

Tsvangirai was prime minister in a unity government between 2009 and 2013 with Mnangagwa's predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

An opposition alliance has endorsed Tsvangirai as its candidate for 2018 elections. He has battled colon cancer for two years.