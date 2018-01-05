Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;77;A shower or two;87;76;SW;8;69%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;SSE;5;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A little rain;48;43;Partly sunny, milder;55;37;NNW;6;73%;23%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;67;52;A shower in the p.m.;65;47;WSW;9;51%;80%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;47;37;Spotty showers;44;33;NE;8;92%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;19;14;A bit of p.m. snow;27;21;NNE;8;77%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;55;36;Partly sunny;54;38;NW;5;53%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;11;-16;Sunny, but cold;6;-14;ESE;5;65%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;92;72;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SSE;9;72%;50%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny;57;43;Partial sunshine;60;49;S;4;75%;30%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with showers;72;65;A morning shower;75;63;WSW;16;72%;43%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;67;48;Partly sunny;65;47;N;7;60%;44%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;91;72;Cloudy with a shower;89;72;SE;4;70%;63%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;81;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;E;5;50%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;79;Cloudy and humid;90;79;S;7;69%;70%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;67;47;Showers and t-storms;61;48;SE;10;75%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;37;21;Mostly cloudy;36;23;SW;5;23%;17%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;56;38;Mostly sunny, mild;56;40;SE;6;73%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;48;38;Spotty showers;45;34;NE;4;74%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;66;48;Occasional rain;66;48;SE;5;76%;69%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;77;64;A t-shower in spots;77;63;N;5;72%;65%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;39;Mild with some sun;50;41;ESE;5;92%;43%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;48;39;Spotty showers;44;36;NE;4;82%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;46;30;Mostly sunny, mild;51;32;N;3;71%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rather cloudy, mild;52;41;Clouds and sun, mild;55;39;S;6;84%;35%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm, cooler;77;62;Sunny and nice;79;64;ENE;7;38%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;65;S;5;45%;81%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;46;32;Plenty of sun;47;31;NNW;8;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;66;54;Partly sunny;68;50;NNE;7;47%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;WNW;10;63%;15%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;E;4;56%;52%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;ENE;5;59%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, frigid;10;-2;Mostly sunny;13;5;S;7;66%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;NNE;10;47%;0%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;39;32;Variable clouds;36;24;NNE;6;82%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;74;64;N;13;61%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;58;36;Mostly sunny;59;49;SSE;8;68%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;87;77;A t-storm around;88;79;NNE;13;81%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;66;44;Hazy sun;68;44;NW;5;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;53;30;Variable clouds;54;29;NNW;5;34%;22%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;78;52;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;NW;6;51%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;88;76;A t-storm around;87;76;W;4;74%;75%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and chilly;42;36;Showers around;42;34;ENE;21;78%;63%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;37;30;Becoming cloudy;55;35;NNE;7;31%;4%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;62;48;A passing shower;56;44;W;17;65%;55%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;71;66;Low clouds;73;68;SE;7;92%;76%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;79;51;Sunny and nice;82;53;SSE;6;35%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;66;55;A shower in places;70;62;NE;12;68%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;39;33;Spotty showers;35;25;WNW;11;94%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in spots;90;76;SE;11;70%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;73;63;A morning shower;66;64;E;10;75%;84%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;70;Partly sunny, breezy;82;71;ENE;15;56%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;Sunshine and nice;83;58;E;6;38%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;66;36;Hazy sun;67;36;N;5;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;48;39;Abundant sunshine;53;42;SE;6;80%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;88;78;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SW;10;68%;57%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;Sunny and beautiful;81;65;N;10;44%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;89;60;Mostly sunny and hot;93;62;NNE;5;21%;3%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;46;18;Plenty of sunshine;47;21;SE;4;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;Hazy sun;79;52;NW;6;34%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;29;Sunshine;63;28;SSW;4;47%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;Sunny and nice;83;56;N;15;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;39;36;Spotty showers;44;40;SW;8;74%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;80;75;Heavy showers;81;75;NNE;6;79%;86%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;72;A shower in spots;85;72;SW;5;69%;85%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;72;49;Hazy sun;73;48;NNE;6;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;85;75;Mainly cloudy;92;76;E;4;68%;42%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;42;Showers and t-storms;59;42;E;9;72%;77%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;Mostly sunny;86;71;SSW;5;77%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;75;67;Partly sunny;75;68;S;7;73%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, some heavy;58;44;A shower in places;52;44;NNW;5;67%;43%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;48;37;Variable cloudiness;42;36;NNE;11;89%;36%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;72;56;Variable clouds;70;55;E;4;71%;14%;1

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;87;74;Showers around;82;74;NW;6;76%;85%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cooler;52;39;A shower;44;36;NW;7;73%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;88;80;Mostly sunny, nice;88;80;N;9;62%;27%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;Morning showers;86;72;SE;5;74%;82%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;88;76;E;6;67%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;85;63;Breezy with sunshine;104;61;SSE;16;25%;17%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;72;44;Partly sunny;70;39;NNE;4;42%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, cool;63;53;Partly sunny;67;57;NNE;11;56%;34%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, then rain;37;35;Periods of sun;41;32;WSW;8;73%;43%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;86;74;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;74;ENE;14;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm, cooler;82;64;Sunny and delightful;73;57;ENE;9;39%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;0;-9;Morning flurries;-4;-13;W;11;55%;62%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;33;31;Rain and snow shower;38;33;WSW;10;76%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;86;63;Hazy sun;86;61;N;8;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Mostly cloudy;80;58;WSW;7;47%;36%;6

New York, United States;Windy and frigid;15;4;Sunny, windy, frigid;12;4;WNW;23;41%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A bit of rain;59;47;Mostly sunny;62;42;WSW;7;68%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-10;-17;Cloudy and cold;-3;-9;SSW;8;78%;2%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;43;32;Clouds and sun;48;32;NNW;8;69%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;29;17;Partly sunny;25;11;NW;4;62%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;-6;-14;Clearing and frigid;-5;-15;WNW;15;54%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;88;78;A couple of showers;87;78;WNW;5;71%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;8;79%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;73;A shower in spots;85;72;ENE;8;74%;43%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;51;41;Rain and drizzle;45;40;NE;6;73%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;80;55;Sunny and nice;81;62;SSE;12;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;7;72%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NE;8;71%;73%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;85;70;A few showers;86;70;ENE;4;60%;83%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;49;42;Low clouds and mild;48;38;ESE;4;74%;72%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;36;10;Plenty of sun;30;9;WSW;4;46%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;65;50;Occasional rain;65;52;SW;7;73%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;64;48;Cooler with rain;54;44;S;13;79%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A few showers;87;76;E;9;66%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;29;Snow;35;28;ESE;10;79%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;41;36;Spotty showers;38;29;W;8;92%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;80;76;Brief p.m. showers;85;76;WSW;4;73%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;Sunny and beautiful;75;46;N;8;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;62;47;Some sun, a shower;63;51;ESE;7;74%;60%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;39;35;A snow squall;39;28;W;9;71%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;60;50;Variable cloudiness;57;46;N;6;86%;13%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;71;64;Showers and t-storms;72;63;ENE;10;76%;62%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;76;A quick shower;84;73;SE;12;74%;57%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;N;9;58%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;42;Mostly sunny;72;46;ENE;4;42%;33%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;60;Plenty of sun;93;63;SW;5;29%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;83;71;A shower or two;82;72;NNE;5;80%;64%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain;54;37;A shower in places;51;35;NNE;5;65%;40%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;51;44;A morning shower;49;42;SSE;9;79%;79%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;37;19;NNW;4;39%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;43;36;Cloudy;48;37;ESE;9;64%;87%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;85;76;Variable clouds;90;78;E;3;73%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;44;31;Mostly sunny, mild;50;30;SSE;4;78%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;75;A stray shower;84;75;E;14;73%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;37;25;More clouds than sun;28;22;NW;7;66%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;Mostly sunny;88;74;NNE;14;53%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;66;59;Rain and drizzle;65;63;ESE;12;79%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;40;34;Spotty showers;38;30;WNW;12;76%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;48;30;Rather cloudy;51;34;NE;5;61%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;46;34;Sun and clouds, mild;50;34;NW;12;71%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;52;38;A couple of showers;47;37;NW;6;53%;81%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Heavy showers;59;55;Showers;64;50;NNE;6;71%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;63;43;Partly sunny, mild;66;44;E;4;58%;11%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;32;Plenty of sunshine;50;36;NW;7;53%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and frigid;7;-7;Partly sunny;4;-1;WNW;19;66%;10%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;Mostly cloudy;73;57;SSE;2;52%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;73;51;Partly sunny;73;54;S;9;46%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-2;-17;Cloudy and cold;4;-9;NW;7;88%;59%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;48;41;Cloudy;43;38;ESE;4;77%;81%;0

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;54;38;Clouds and sun;46;40;WNW;2;82%;32%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny, warm;90;73;NE;5;53%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow to rain;41;36;Partly sunny;39;29;WSW;9;83%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;40;Periods of sun, mild;48;35;W;6;89%;72%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, cooler;64;58;Very windy;64;56;S;35;64%;65%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;86;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;70;NNW;6;65%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;38;25;Plenty of sunshine;42;23;SE;2;57%;35%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit