Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;13;69%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;SSE;9;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A little rain;9;6;Partly sunny, milder;13;3;NNW;10;73%;23%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;19;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;WSW;14;51%;80%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Spotty showers;6;1;NE;13;92%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-7;-10;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-6;NNE;12;77%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;13;2;Partly sunny;12;3;NW;8;53%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;-12;-27;Sunny, but cold;-14;-26;ESE;7;65%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;22;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SSE;14;72%;50%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunny;14;6;Partial sunshine;16;9;S;7;75%;30%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with showers;22;18;A morning shower;24;17;WSW;26;72%;43%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;19;8;N;11;60%;44%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;33;22;Cloudy with a shower;32;22;SE;7;70%;63%;4

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;E;8;50%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;26;Cloudy and humid;32;26;S;11;69%;70%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;19;8;Showers and t-storms;16;9;SE;16;75%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;SW;8;23%;17%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;14;3;Mostly sunny, mild;13;4;SE;10;73%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;9;3;Spotty showers;7;1;NE;7;74%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;9;Occasional rain;19;9;SE;8;76%;69%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;25;18;A t-shower in spots;25;17;N;9;72%;65%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;4;Mild with some sun;10;5;ESE;9;92%;43%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;9;4;Spotty showers;6;2;NE;6;82%;84%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;8;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;10;0;N;5;71%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rather cloudy, mild;11;5;Clouds and sun, mild;13;4;S;9;84%;35%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm, cooler;25;17;Sunny and nice;26;18;ENE;11;38%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;18;S;8;45%;81%;7

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;8;0;Plenty of sun;8;-1;NNW;13;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;12;47%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;WNW;16;63%;15%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;E;6;56%;52%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ENE;8;59%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-19;Mostly sunny;-11;-15;S;11;66%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;NNE;17;47%;0%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;4;0;Variable clouds;2;-4;NNE;10;82%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;23;18;N;21;61%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;14;2;Mostly sunny;15;9;SSE;13;68%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;NNE;21;81%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;19;6;Hazy sun;20;7;NW;8;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;11;-1;Variable clouds;12;-2;NNW;9;34%;22%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NW;9;51%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;W;6;74%;75%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy and chilly;5;2;Showers around;5;1;ENE;35;78%;63%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Becoming cloudy;13;2;NNE;11;31%;4%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;16;9;A passing shower;13;7;W;27;65%;55%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;22;19;Low clouds;23;20;SE;11;92%;76%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;11;Sunny and nice;28;11;SSE;9;35%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;19;13;A shower in places;21;17;NE;20;68%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;4;0;Spotty showers;2;-4;WNW;17;94%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;32;24;SE;18;70%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;23;17;A morning shower;19;18;E;16;75%;84%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;ENE;24;56%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Sunshine and nice;28;14;E;9;38%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;19;2;Hazy sun;19;2;N;7;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;9;4;Abundant sunshine;12;6;SE;10;80%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy morning rain;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;16;68%;57%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;N;17;44%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;NNE;8;21%;3%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;8;-8;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;SE;6;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Hazy sun;26;11;NW;10;34%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;-2;Sunshine;17;-2;SSW;7;47%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Sunny and nice;29;13;N;23;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;4;2;Spotty showers;7;5;SW;13;74%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;27;24;Heavy showers;27;24;NNE;10;79%;86%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;22;A shower in spots;30;22;SW;8;69%;85%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;22;9;Hazy sun;23;9;NNE;9;60%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;29;24;Mainly cloudy;33;25;E;6;68%;42%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;5;Showers and t-storms;15;5;E;14;72%;77%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Mostly sunny;30;22;SSW;8;77%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;Partly sunny;24;20;S;11;73%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, some heavy;15;7;A shower in places;11;7;NNW;9;67%;43%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Variable cloudiness;6;2;NNE;18;89%;36%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;14;Variable clouds;21;13;E;7;71%;14%;1

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;31;23;Showers around;28;23;NW;9;76%;85%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cooler;11;4;A shower;7;2;NW;12;73%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;N;15;62%;27%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Morning showers;30;22;SE;8;74%;82%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;E;9;67%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;29;17;Breezy with sunshine;40;16;SSE;25;25%;17%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;7;Partly sunny;21;4;NNE;7;42%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, cool;17;11;Partly sunny;19;14;NNE;18;56%;34%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, then rain;3;2;Periods of sun;5;0;WSW;13;73%;43%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;30;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;23;ENE;22;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm, cooler;28;18;Sunny and delightful;23;14;ENE;15;39%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-18;-23;Morning flurries;-20;-25;W;18;55%;62%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;1;0;Rain and snow shower;3;1;WSW;16;76%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;30;16;N;13;47%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly cloudy;26;15;WSW;11;47%;36%;6

New York, United States;Windy and frigid;-9;-16;Sunny, windy, frigid;-11;-16;WNW;37;41%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A bit of rain;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;WSW;11;68%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-23;-27;Cloudy and cold;-20;-23;SSW;13;78%;2%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Clouds and sun;9;0;NNW;13;69%;25%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;-2;-9;Partly sunny;-4;-12;NW;6;62%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;-21;-26;Clearing and frigid;-21;-26;WNW;25;54%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;31;26;A couple of showers;30;25;WNW;9;71%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;13;79%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;23;A shower in spots;30;22;ENE;13;74%;43%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;11;5;Rain and drizzle;7;5;NE;9;73%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;27;13;Sunny and nice;27;17;SSE;19;34%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;12;72%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NE;12;71%;73%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A few showers;30;21;ENE;7;60%;83%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;9;5;Low clouds and mild;9;3;ESE;7;74%;72%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;2;-12;Plenty of sun;-1;-13;WSW;6;46%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;10;Occasional rain;18;11;SW;12;73%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;18;9;Cooler with rain;12;7;S;20;79%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A few showers;30;24;E;14;66%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-2;Snow;1;-2;ESE;16;79%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Spotty showers;4;-1;W;12;92%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;26;24;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;WSW;7;73%;81%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;N;13;27%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;17;8;Some sun, a shower;17;11;ESE;12;74%;60%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;4;2;A snow squall;4;-2;W;14;71%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;16;10;Variable cloudiness;14;8;N;10;86%;13%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;22;17;ENE;16;76%;62%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A quick shower;29;23;SE;19;74%;57%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;N;14;58%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;6;Mostly sunny;22;8;ENE;6;42%;33%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;15;Plenty of sun;34;17;SW;8;29%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;29;22;A shower or two;28;22;NNE;7;80%;64%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Heavy rain;12;3;A shower in places;11;2;NNE;8;65%;40%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;7;A morning shower;9;6;SSE;14;79%;79%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;2;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-7;NNW;6;39%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;6;2;Cloudy;9;3;ESE;15;64%;87%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;30;25;Variable clouds;32;26;E;5;73%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;6;0;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-1;SSE;7;78%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;29;24;E;22;73%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;3;-4;More clouds than sun;-2;-6;NW;12;66%;25%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;22;53%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;15;Rain and drizzle;18;17;ESE;19;79%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;5;1;Spotty showers;3;-1;WNW;19;76%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;9;-1;Rather cloudy;10;1;NE;8;61%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;8;1;Sun and clouds, mild;10;1;NW;19;71%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;11;4;A couple of showers;8;3;NW;9;53%;81%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Heavy showers;15;13;Showers;18;10;NNE;9;71%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;17;6;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;E;6;58%;11%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cold;5;0;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;NW;12;53%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and frigid;-14;-22;Partly sunny;-16;-18;WNW;31;66%;10%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;Mostly cloudy;23;14;SSE;4;52%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny;23;12;S;15;46%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-19;-27;Cloudy and cold;-16;-23;NW;11;88%;59%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;9;5;Cloudy;6;3;ESE;6;77%;81%;0

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;12;3;Clouds and sun;8;4;WNW;3;82%;32%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny, warm;32;23;NE;7;53%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow to rain;5;2;Partly sunny;4;-2;WSW;14;83%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;5;Periods of sun, mild;9;2;W;10;89%;72%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, cooler;18;15;Very windy;18;14;S;56;64%;65%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;NNW;9;65%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;3;-4;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;SE;3;57%;35%;2

