New Austrian leader rejects talk of eastern EU alliance

SEGGAUBERG, Austria (AP) — Austria's new chancellor is rejecting suggestions that his government will align broadly with eastern nations that have clashed with the European Union over migrants and other issues.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz leads a coalition with the traditionally euroskeptic Freedom Party. Both Kurz' People's Party and the Freedom Party have taken a hard line against migration.

The position has generated speculation that Austria could move closer to the Visegrad group of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia than its western EU allies.

Kurz warned Friday against "over-interpreting things."

He said after the Cabinet met: "There are measures and initiatives where we have goodwill in western European countries. There are others where we will perhaps get applause from the Visegrad countries, and still others where we agree with all other 27 EU member states."