Taiwan Rail presents new Chinese and Thai lunchboxes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) released two new flavors of lunchbox meals inspired by traditional Chinese elements and Thai cuisine, the Central News Agency reported Friday.

Beginning on January 5, the rail service is now serving two brand-new flavors of meal box, Five Phases Vegan bento (五行蔬食便當) and Thai style bento (泰式料理便當), which are now available at store No.1 to No.5 at Taipei Main Station.

Taipei Railway Restaurant manager Liu I-hang (劉儀煌) said the Five Phases Vegan bento presents a colorful meal box including five colors white, green, black, red and yellow, which is equivalent to the five elements from the Chinese fivefold conceptual scheme: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

This vegan meal box includes eight high-protein vegetables, such as king oyster mushroom, edible fungus stir-fried with ginger, asparagus, Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, trio peppers, and burdock.

As for the Thai-style bento, passengers have three choices of the main dish, including chicken with hot peppers, stir-fried minced pork, and steamed fish lemon, served with cabbage stir-fried with shrimp paste, shrimp moon cake, rice and steamed bread.

Five Phases Vegan bento is sold for NT$100 and Thai style bento costs around NT$150.