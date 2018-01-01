  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Rail presents new Chinese and Thai lunchboxes

Will you go for Chinese vegan or Thai-style lunchbox?

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/05 19:38

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) released two new flavors of lunchbox meals inspired by traditional Chinese elements and Thai cuisine, the Central News Agency reported Friday.

Beginning on January 5, the rail service is now serving two brand-new flavors of meal box, Five Phases Vegan bento (五行蔬食便當) and Thai style bento (泰式料理便當), which are now available at store No.1 to No.5 at Taipei Main Station. 

Taipei Railway Restaurant manager Liu I-hang (劉儀煌) said the Five Phases Vegan bento presents a colorful meal box including five colors white, green, black, red and yellow, which is equivalent to the five elements from the Chinese fivefold conceptual scheme: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

This vegan meal box includes eight high-protein vegetables, such as king oyster mushroom, edible fungus stir-fried with ginger, asparagus, Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, trio peppers, and burdock. 

As for the Thai-style bento, passengers have three choices of the main dish, including chicken with hot peppers, stir-fried minced pork, and steamed fish lemon, served with cabbage stir-fried with shrimp paste, shrimp moon cake, rice and steamed bread. 

Five Phases Vegan bento is sold for NT$100 and Thai style bento costs around NT$150. 
Taiwan Railway Bento
mealbox
Thai cuisine
Chinese five elements
Taiwan Railways Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Passenger falls off platform, killed by express train in northern Taiwan
2018/01/01 19:05
Taiwanese newspaper raises red flag over safety of Alishan Forest Railway under dual leadership
2017/11/26 18:19
Taiwan’s train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival bookable from Sep. 19
2017/09/18 15:21
Places to watch trains traveling through beautiful scenery along Taiwan’s eastern railway line
2017/09/10 13:54
Taiwan Railways Administration to suspend night trains on South Link Line, beginning Sept. 6
2017/09/04 17:48