Lack of tour groups causes hotel in southern Taiwan to close business

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Jan.4 the Boutix resort hotel in Kenting, Taiwan announced it was closing its doors and terminating the business.

The news comes after a particularly difficult year for the business, and during the regular slow winter season.

CNA reports that last month, the company was unable to deliver employees’ salaries on time because of funding difficulties.

Now at the beginning of a new year and a new financial quarter, the company is throwing in the towel.

While the company reported several contributing factors to the decision to close up shop, the most serious problem has been the decrease in group tours coming from China.

The large tour groups, which were arriving regularly and purchasing deluxe packages with all sorts of amenities, made for steady business for the Boutix resort.

The number of tour groups visiting the Kenting area has decreased drastically since China began imposing restrictions on Chinese tourism agencies planning trips to Taiwan, in response to President Tsai being elected.

According to the report from CNA, the last month the hotel made a profit was in August 2017, and it was not enough to accommodate for losses incurred during the three months of September to November.

A report from UDN says that the staff of the hotel only discovered the business was shutting its doors on the morning of Jan. 4 when some of them showed up to work.

The hotel management said that the property would still be used as a resort hotel in the future, however the current business has been terminated and the name of Boutix Hotel will no longer be used.

The owners of the property in Pingtung’s Checheng Township are currently discussing renovations, new potential investments, and the future of the hotel.