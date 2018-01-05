  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Rainy day on Yangmingshan 

Hong Kong student captures cold, eerie day on Taipei's Yangmingshan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/05 18:09

Photo by Andy Ip Gia Thien.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the current cold wave strikes Taiwan bringing wet weather and frigid temperatures, this photo of a rainy day on Yangmingshan, captures the mood of the moment. 

Andy Ip Gia Thien, 24, a Journalism and Mass Communications major at Minchuan University, took the black and white photo of a solitary figure walking in the mist on a lonely road on Yangmingshan in March, 2017.

Having moved to Taiwan from his native Hong Kong four years ago to study, Ip said he chose the mountain as his subject because, "it is a great place to capture photos as it's faraway from downtown Taipei, less noise, pollution and is covered in mist."


(Photo by Andy Ip Gia Thien)
yangmingshan
Yangmingshan National Park
rainy weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Stroll trails in Taipei’s Zhuzihu area and visit relics of Ponlai Rice culture
2017/12/11 17:36
Yangmingshan Qianshan Park in Taipei receives international acclaim
2017/11/30 18:12
Appreciate tea plum flowers at botanic wonderland at Yangmingshan in Taipei
2017/11/12 13:24
A hike to Taipei City’s highest mountain
2017/10/29 18:02
Explore the mountains of Taiwan
2017/10/23 15:19