China promises to 'deal seriously' with sanctions violators

BEIJING (AP) — China's government has promised to "deal seriously" with possible violators of U.N. sanctions on North Korea after South Korean news reports said Chinese ships registered abroad delivered oil to the North.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Friday that Beijing has no information about operations of ships registered in other countries.

Geng said: "If it is confirmed through investigation there are violations of Security Council resolutions, China will deal seriously with them in accordance with laws and regulations."

The newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported this week, citing shipping registration documents, that vessels owned by companies in mainland China but registered in Panama, Belize and other countries were suspected of improperly supplying oil to North Korea.