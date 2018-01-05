AP source: Trump had lawyer urge Sessions not to recuse self

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the matter says President Donald Trump directed his White House counsel to tell Attorney General Jeff Sessions to not recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The person says the conversation between Don McGahn and Sessions took place on the president's orders and occurred just before the attorney general announced that he would step aside from the inquiry.

Two other people confirmed details of the conversation.

All three spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to avoid publicly discussing an ongoing investigation.

The episode is known to special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors and is likely of interest to them as they look into whether Trump tried to obstruct the Russia investigation.