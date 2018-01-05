Vietnam arrests tycoon accused of revealing state secrets after deportation by Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnamese police have arrested a business tycoon wanted for revealing state secrets after he was escorted from Singapore to Hanoi on Thursday afternoon, reported AP.

Phan Van Anh Vu, a 42-year-old real estate developer who also served as a senior officer in the Vietnamese intelligence service, will be investigated" in accordance with regulations of the law," Vietnamese officials said in a statement.

Vietnamese police raided his home in the central city of Da Nang on Dec. 21 and issued an arrest warrant against him for "deliberately disclosing State secrets;" however, no further details regarding the state secrets were announced.

Vu later was detained in Singapore on Dec. 28 for violating the country's immigration laws by using a false identity to enter the country, an official from Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said. He added that Vu was deported for immigration offenses and was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice issued by Vietnam.



Vu could face a severe penalty up to 15 years in jail for revealing state secrets and being involved in corruption.