Taiwan’s StarLux Airlines to launch in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – StarLux Airlines (星宇航空), the new airline planned by former EVA Air (長榮航空) Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), will start operating in 2020, while it launched a drive Friday to recruit almost 100 staff.

The new company was hoping to complete all legal formalities by the end of 2019 and start flights in 2020, the United Daily News reported Friday.

StarLux was looking for personnel from insurance advisers and cabin staff to a mobile app developer, according to the recruitment ads. However, it had already about 60 people working and the basic company structure was in place, reports said.

StarLux, which used the slogan “One Team, One Dream” in its ad, said it wanted to become an airline exceeding the expectations of passengers and recruiting outside the traditional confines of an airline business.

Chang unveiled his plans for the new airline after he was ousted from EVA and from its parent, the Evergreen Group, during a power struggle following the January 2016 death of his father, group founder Chang Yung-fa.

According to earlier reports, StarLux wants to employ 3,500 members of staff with 24 aircraft running flights to Southeast Asia and North America.