8 villagers in the Philippines die in explosion, trying to open a mortar bomb with a hammer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Thursday 8 villagers died as a mortar bomb exploded when they tried to open it using a hammer thinking the discarded shell to be an iron canister full of gold.

The incident took place late Wednesday, in the mountain village of Sirawai town in Zamboanga del Norte province of the Philippines.

One of the workers found a discarded mortar bomb in a riverbank and carried it back with him to the bunkhouse where other workers and their families stayed. He and several others started trying to open the bomb using a hammer thinking it was an iron canister containing a treasures gold inside.

The result was a massive explosion killing five out of the eight immediately, while the remaining three died while on their way to the hospital, as reported by the local media.

Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, speaking to the local media said that the workers 'pounded the shell thinking it had gold inside' and as a result lost their lives.

While many villagers think the mortar round was a relic of the second world war, Tapaca said it could have been left during the clashes between the government and some Muslim rebel groups in more recent years.

Zamboanga del Norte is one of the provinces that was recently battered by a tropical storm last month that left more than 160 people dead and hundreds more missing after the flash floods and landslides.