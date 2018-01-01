10-ton trash waterfall spotted in woodlands of eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four suspects were apprehended today for setting off a "trash waterfall" along the Maplewood Trail in Hualien, reported CNA.

Officers from the Seventh Special Police Corps, Ninth Division (保七總隊第九大隊) noticed the large trash pile in late December. Using aerial photography, they were able to track down the source of the trash.



(Photo: CNA)

Each of the four-accused confessed to the crime. Apparently, they were contracted to "handle" trash from a construction site.

An officer of the Police Corps, Tseng Shao-wei (曾紹威), stated that not only was the trash dumped in a protected woodland, but the land is also connected to local water sources and irrigation systems, potentially causing great harm.

Due to the area’s ecological importance, the Police Corps are beseeching locals to report any illegal dumping at once, and help in the effort to keep the mountains clean.



(Photo: CNA)