  1. Home
  2. Environment

10-ton trash waterfall spotted in woodlands of eastern Taiwan

Four arrests made in Hualien for inciting a 'trash waterfall'

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/05 16:12

An ecological nightmare along the Maplewood Trail. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four suspects were apprehended today for setting off a "trash waterfall" along the Maplewood Trail in Hualien, reported CNA.

Officers from the Seventh Special Police Corps, Ninth Division (保七總隊第九大隊) noticed the large trash pile in late December. Using aerial photography, they were able to track down the source of the trash.


(Photo: CNA)

Each of the four-accused confessed to the crime. Apparently, they were contracted to "handle" trash from a construction site.  

An officer of the Police Corps, Tseng Shao-wei (曾紹威), stated that not only was the trash dumped in a protected woodland, but the land is also connected to local water sources and irrigation systems, potentially causing great harm.

Due to the area’s ecological importance, the Police Corps are beseeching locals to report any illegal dumping at once, and help in the effort to keep the mountains clean.


(Photo: CNA)
Trash
Hualien
illegal
Taiwan
environment
environmental protection
Pollution

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to set up over 3,300 e-scooter battery charging stations in 5 years
2018/01/04 20:54
Democratic development deepens in Taiwan under changes to Referendum Act
2018/01/04 19:48
Taiwan News is Now Hiring Part-time Bilingual Writers
2018/01/04 19:02
Taiwan demands immediate end to China’s M503 route over Taiwan Strait
2018/01/04 16:53
Luxury cruise liner anchors in eastern Taiwan, greeted by indigenous people
2018/01/04 16:48